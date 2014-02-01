Babylon Town OKs East Farmingdale apartment plan to move forward

The Babylon Town board has given the green light to a developer who seeks to build apartments in East Farmingdale.

The town board last week adopted a “negative declaration” on the proposal of Parkway Properties, Inc. of Farmingdale. The company is looking to build 48 one and two-bedroom apartments on a 2.25-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Eastern Parkway and Denton Place. There are industrial and storage buildings on the site, according to town spokesman Kevin Bonner.

The town’s environmental review found the apartments would not create a significant increase in traffic. It also found that the site does not contain any sensitive environmental resources and that subsurface contamination at the site would be remediated “to the satisfaction of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.”

With the approval, Parkway can seek a change in zoning for the property, from industry to multiple residence. If they receive approval for the change from the town board, the developer will next need approval from the town zoning board for front and rear yard variances.