Babylon water main work almost complete

Work is nearing completion on a major water main replacement on Deer Park Avenue in Babylon Village.

The Suffolk County Water Authority project is intended to improve reliability, water pressure and fire protection in the downtown area.

Stretching from the intersection of Montauk Highway and Deer Park Avenue to Village Line Road, the project will replace an old, undersized water main with 6-, 8- and 12-inch ductile iron pipes. More than 6,000 feet of water main will be replaced. The project began on May 12 and is expected to finish this week.

“Reliable water service is a necessity that Babylon Village’s business owners and residents count on,” Mayor Ralph Scordino said in a statement. “SCWA’s proactive approach to improving its infrastructure is greatly appreciated.”

