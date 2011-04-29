Bad teachers need a helping hand

Regarding "School administrators too reluctant to grade" [Letters, April 19], the writer takes a simplistic view of how to terminate bad teachers. As a former administrator for 12 years, I saw my share of great, good and incompetent teachers. However, I would never say, "improve your teaching skills, or you will be terminated."

My role was to help teachers improve. That is not to say that there were teachers who would never improve and were probably not meant to teach. Many times, when I wanted to terminate a teacher, no one in a higher position was there to support me.

I, too, believe that those teachers who are not competent should find another career, but first they are human beings who must be helped and treated sensitively. That letter did not give this impression.

Ruben Friedman, Central Islip

Editor's note: The writer is an adjunct professor of English at Nassau Community College.



A better follow-up statement to a teacher who conducted "a poor, ineffective lesson" would be: Let's meet to discuss ways we could make your lesson more effective and improve your teaching.

Terry Weiss, Woodbury

Editor's note: The writer is a kindergarten teacher.