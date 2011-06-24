Balloon-fight seniors show near grad rites

Banned or not, East Rockaway High School seniors showed up in their caps and gowns Friday evening to have pictures taken with family and friends outside the school.

Some of the seniors, who were not allowed to participate in the 7 p.m. commencement because of their role in a water balloon fight last week, hovered on the edge of campus while their classmates went into the ceremony.

"It's a sham," said Peter Dugan, 52, of East Rockaway, as he walked toward the school. Dugan's son wasn't involved in the balloon battle and was allowed to walk, but "if it had happened 10 minutes sooner, he might have been involved."

About 50 students took part in the June 14 water balloon fight across the street from the school, according to those present. School officials have not said how many students were banned.

In a statement earlier this week, school officials said two high school administrators, a crossing guard and uninvolved "defenseless" students were hit as they left school, causing safety and traffic concerns. Several students were told to stop and refused, district Superintendent Roseanne Melucci said earlier this week.

A group of seniors who marched in the ceremony tied black and orange balloons to their graduation tassels and wore them to show their support for their longtime friends.

"We did it to make a statement, and to represent [our friends]," said Jessica DeRosa, 18, who was allowed to participate.

According to an earlier written statement from Melucci, seniors who were not permitted to walk will be able to pick up their diplomas next week.

With Deborah S. Morris