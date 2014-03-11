Bay Shore gas station project plan submitted

A proposal for the long-debated Bolla Oil gas station project on Main Street in Bay Shore has been submitted to the Town of Islip’s planning board.

Roger Delisle of Island Associates Real Estate Inc., a Smithtown-based development firm that owns three parcels that make up the one-acre plot, submitted the proposal on March 5, records show.

Delisle, under the company 301 West Main Street, requested a change of zone for each of the parcels to allow for greater density on the property.

A special permit was also requested for a gasoline service station and a 2,500-square-foot convenience store, according to the application. The number of parking spaces required is 25, but the proposal seeks 17.

The site on the north side of Main Street between Sunset Road and Seafield Lane, with three dilapidated buildings, has been vacant for the past 14 years. Island Associates has been fined three times since 2009 for the site’s appearance, and Islip’s crews have cleaned up graffiti several times.

The proposal also requires review by the Suffolk County Planning Commission because the site is within 500 feet of the border with the Village of Brightwaters.

Bolla Oil president and chief executive Harry Singh met with skeptical area residents during three meetings since December, but critics still say the project is too large for the site and could generate pollution and additional traffic.

An Islip planning board public hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 3.