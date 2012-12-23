Bieber-Jonas hangout slights Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez may have seen her relationship with Justin Bieber as being on the mend, yet he betrayed her in a way that's making her rethink their whole relationship! Selena, 20, got some shocking news about 18-year-old Justin and her ex, 20-year-old Nick Jonas. A friend very close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com that Selena was devastated to hear about their recent evening together. "Justin and Nick Jonas hung out all last night [Dec. 13]," our source told us. "Selena was crying about it. He wouldn't even return her calls when she found out and called him up."

Kristen texts up a storm

An eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com that they saw Kristen Stewart texting on her iPhone all night at the "On The Road" screening after-party at the Hotel Standard's Boom Boom Room Thursday night. Was she texting Robert Pattinson angry messages because he refused to support her?

What do you think

of the new music video for Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble"? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.