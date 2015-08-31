Bill Clinton parties with Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi and more in East Hampton

It looked like a scene out of a movie --- with tons of great cameos! Bill Murray was chatting up Bill Clinton, Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, John Mellencamp, Jimmy Buffett and Bruce Willis, but it was the real-life after party of Murray and Willis' new comedy "Rock the Kasbah," which had a special screening at United Artist Theater in East Hampton Friday night. The star-studded after party took place at the nearby Blue Parrot restaurant.

Not to be outdone, Southampton attracted its fair share of celebrities the next night.

Marla Maples, Joe Torre, Natalie Cole, Richard Kind and Ruben Studdard joined David Foster at the 11th Annual Charles Evans Prostate Cancer Foundation Pro-Am Tennis Tournament Gala at Parrish Art Museum in Southampton on Saturday night.



Matt Dillon joined Rosanna Scotto at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons Blue Dream Summer Gala at The Muses in Southampton Saturday night.



Also that night, Michael Bolton performed at a benefit for his Michael Bolton Charities at the Sagaponack home of Sammi and Scott Seltzer.

