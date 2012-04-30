Bill Clinton to help Obama in New York

WASHINGTON -- Once a tense rivalry, the relationship between President Barack Obama and Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton has evolved into a genuine political and policy partnership. Both sides have the incentive to make the alliance work, especially in an election year.

For Obama, Bill Clinton is a fundraising juggernaut, a powerful reminder to voters that a Democrat ran the White House the last time the economy was thriving. For the spotlight-loving former president, stronger ties with the White House and the campaign mean he gets a hand in shaping the future of the party he led for nearly a decade.

Obama's re-election campaign has put Bill Clinton, who has a Harlem office and lives in Westchester, on notice that he will be used as a top surrogate, further evidence of how far the two camps have come since the bitter days of the 2008 primary between Obama and Hillary Clinton, former U.S. senator from New York and now secretary of state.

Last evening in northern Virginia, the current and former president planned to make the first of three joint appearances at fundraisers for Obama's campaign. The host? Terry McAuliffe, a close adviser to both Clintons and one of the most ardent protectors of their political brand.

"It makes absolutely clear that, to the extent that there were different wings of the Democratic Party, there is now one wing of the Democratic Party," said Chris Lehane, a Clinton backer. "And it's the president's party."

The next stop on the Obama-Clinton fundraising tour comes later this spring in New York City. Democrats expect to see Clinton on the campaign trail, probably holding rallies in pivotal battleground states. The size of his role, they say, depends on how close the race becomes.

Clinton's willingness to be a good soldier for the Obama campaign could end up paying political dividends for his wife, who is frequently talked about in party circles as a potential presidential candidate in 2016 despite her repeated denials.

Hillary Clinton has benefited enormously from her partnership with Obama, with her popularity skyrocketing during her time in his cabinet.

Democrats say the overt signs of unity between the Clintons and Obama put the president at a distinct advantage over likely Republican nominee Mitt Romney, who must soothe the wounds from his GOP primary fight and figure out whether the last Republican president, George W. Bush, will have a role in the 2012 race.

Discussions are under way at Romney's Boston headquarters about the degree to which Bush will participate, if at all, in the general election. Many Republicans are reluctant to publicly associate with Bush, who left office deeply unpopular, especially as the Obama campaign seeks to tie Romney to Bush's economic and foreign policy positions.

While Obama and the Clintons are rarely described as friends, people close to them say the relationship has warmed significantly since the 2008 nomination contest.