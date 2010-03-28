Bitsimis' no-hitter leads Hills West softball
Junior Alyssa Bitsimis struck out eight and walked just one in a five-inning no-hitter for Half Hollow Hills West in a 14-0 win over Copiague in Suffolk League IV softball Saturday.
Bitsimis' bid for a perfect game ended in the second inning with the walk. Dominique Armenio went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Diana Kontos had a hit and three RBIs for West (2-0, 1-0).
Deer Park 13, Bellport 1: Marie Racano, Ari Tedesci, Jaki D'Aries, Aly Pzierzynski, Christina Santare and Sam Johrden each had three hits to pace a 20-hit attack for Deer Park (1-0) in League IV. Lisa Bonacasa allowed one run in five innings, with three hits and three strikeouts for the win.
Baldwin 22, Lawrence 12: Freshman Carly Mertens earned her first varsity win to lead Baldwin (3-2) in non-league. Ashley Ainbinder went 4-for-4, with a two-run home run, seven RBIs and four runs. Jasmine Avreu went 3-for-4 with four runs for the Bruins, who exploded for a 10-run first inning.
Division 10, Wantagh 6: A.J. Causeman capped a four-run second inning with a two-out, two-run homer that gave Division (1-1) a 7-4 lead in non-league. Jen Jean was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs.
Jericho 10, Freeport 1: Lindsay Divack struck out eight, and walked two in a five-hitter to lead Jericho (3-2) in non-league. Liann Condon went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the win.
Miller Place 16, Port Jefferson 5: Tori Gallagher was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for Miller Place (2-0) in non-league. Lauren DeBois went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.
Sachem East 7, Floral Park 0: Lindsey Treanor gave up one hit and struck out four in five innings for Sachem East (2-0) in non-league. Treanor's no-hit bid ended after surrendering a hit to the leadoff batter in the third inning. Ashley Goldstein and Samantha Laird each finished 3-for-4. Eighth-grader Marissa Smith struck out two and a gave up a hit over the final two innings in her varsity debut.
Shoreham-Wading River 4, Mount Sinai 0: Freshman Chelsea Hawks struck out 12 and walked three in a three-hitter for Shoreham-Wading River (1-0) in non-league. Katie Newell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win.
Kellenberg 10, St. John the Baptist 3: Victoria Sindone was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Kellenberg (1-0) in CHSAA. Emily Barnablestruck out three and walked one in a six-hitter for Kellenberg.
BASEBALL
Babylon 1, Miller Place 0: Andrew Cosby struck out 14 in a one-hitter for Babylon (1-0) in non-league. Cosby lost his no-hitter when the leadoff batter singled in the sixth inning. James Quigley hit a one-out RBI single in the first inning to score Dan Cody for Babylon. James Wegge struck out 15 in a two-hitter for Miller Place.
Hauppauge 10, Center Moriches 2: Bobby Vitulano went 3-for-4, finishing a home run short of the cycle, with an RBI, a run and a stolen base to lead Hauppauge (1-0) in non-league. Matt Reistetter went 2-for-3 with three runs and a stolen base and Joe Policastro went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs. Tim Trimarchi scattered six hits in six innings, struck out four and walked none.
Wheatley 9, Cold Spring Harbor 8: T.J. Cristina (3-for-4, three RBIs) hit a one-out, two-run home run to cap a four-run sixth inning that gave Wheatley (1-0) a 9-7 lead in Nassau Conference BC. David Skwiersky struck out a Cold Spring Harbor batter with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh inning to preserve the lead. Chris Gould was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Rob Nitzky went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Wheatley.
Clarke 11, Herricks 4: Ryan Sloane hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and Tom Fusco went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Clarke (1-0) in non-league. Sloane had two RBIs. Alex Abanavas went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.