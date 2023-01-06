NATION

Mercedes recalls 324G vehicles

Mercedes is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles in the United States because the engines can stall while they’re being driven. The recall covers a range of models from the 2012 to 2020 model years including the ML550, ML350, AMG ML63, ML250, ML400, GLE450, GLE300, GLE350, GLE550, GLE400, AMG GLE43, and AMG GLE63. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that water can accumulate in the spare tire wheel well and damage the fuel pump control unit. That can make the engines stall. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 21. The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the defect.

Sony, Honda unveil EV model

Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday. The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela. Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take preorders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026. “As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies,” Mizuno said.

Mercedes plans EV charging grid

Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla. The German luxury automaker said at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas Thursday that it will start building the North American network this year at a total cost of just over $1.05 billion. When completed in six or seven years, the network will have 400 charging stations with more than 2,500 high-power plugs, the company said. Networks in Europe and China and other markets will follow, with completion of the full network by the end of the decade, when the company intends to sell all electric vehicles depending on market conditions.

Panel’s plan to restore cod stock

Federal ocean regulators say a new fishing plan has a chance to rebuild the New England cod stock, which is a goal even many commercial fishermen have long regarded as far fetched. Atlantic cod were once a cornerstone of the New England economy, but the catch has plummeted after years of overfishing, environmental changes and restrictive quotas. But the regulatory New England Fishery Management Council has approved a new strategy that it said has a 70% chance of rebuilding the stock by 2033. The proposal, which is awaiting final approval from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, would use 10 years of low catch limits to try to rebuild the cod population in the Gulf of Maine.

WORLD

UK gov’t urges end to strikes

The British government on Thursday dangled the prospect of public-sector pay hikes next year in an attempt to end strikes by nurses and ambulance staff that have piled pressure on an already overburdened health system. The government invited union leaders for talks on 2023-2024 pay rates — while also saying it will introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make it harder for key workers to walk out. The Conservative administration said it will set ”minimum safety levels” regarding staffing for firefighters, ambulance services and railways that must be maintained during a strike.

— Combined news services