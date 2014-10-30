Port Washington's Blumenfeld park gets a face-lift

The small Blumenfeld Family Park in Port Washington is getting its needs met.

One of two chess tables that is broken will either be fixed or replaced, new concrete benches will be installed, benches near a children's water play area will be moved so people sitting on them will no longer be splashed, and the center mall will be reseeded.

"It's a wonderful little park," said Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth in a telephone interview this week. She noted the roughly 2-acre park — just east of the Landmark on Main Street building — targets families but, "It also gives a nice, intimate feel to [special] events."

The park already features small gardens, open green space, swings, a playground and a walking path.

Bosworth has made environmental issues one of the hallmarks of her tenure. She has set aside funding for revitalizing aquifers and waterways, including bays and ponds, and the town is lengthening a nature trail.

Bosworth said the work in Blumenfeld Family Park is expected to cost about $5,000, and much of it is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. The project will be done as a normal budgetary maintenance item and no areas of the facility will be closed while improvements are underway, Bosworth said.

The reseeding will be done in the spring, Bosworth said. Tents are to be erected for the Nov. 8 Landmark on Main Street Spotlight Gala '14 and Bosworth said the erection of the tents along with the foot traffic from guests would not be conducive to seed planting now. Town spokeswoman Carole Trottere added aerating for that project started this week.

Bosworth acknowledged that most of the work that needed to be done was brought to her attention by Myron Blumenfeld, 86, after whom the park was named in 2005.

The park was established as Main Street Park in 1995, and Blumenfeld said the town council renamed it in his honor because of his role in raising money to help build the park when he was president of Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington.

Blumenfeld, who lives on Carlton Avenue, about four blocks south of the park, said in a telephone interview that he is thrilled about the refurbishment. "The park is a gem," Blumenfeld said. "I'm so happy the park is being refurbished so in the spring it will be a brand new amenity."

Blumenfeld, a former vice president of cosmetics for Bloomingdale's, is a member of the board of the Port Washington Parks Conservancy, which he said he founded about six years ago.

He said parks in general are vital to a community's identity, and that's why he has remained part of organizations dedicated to preserving them.

"Trees and parks are the most important element of our streetscape," Blumenfeld said. "They play an important role in making Port Washington a great place to live in. A park is a living thing. They have to be kept up."

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the location of Blumenfeld Family Park.