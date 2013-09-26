Bobby Valentine's 9/11 comments scuttle gig with TBS

Turner Sports announced Monday that Pedro Martinez and Tom Verducci will join Keith Olbermann in the TBS studio for the baseball playoffs, which sounds like an intriguing group as studio teams go.

But what happened to Bobby Valentine, who two weeks ago appeared to be headed to Turner, too, according to several reports?

Two people familiar with what went down said Valentine was sunk by comments on WFAN Sept. 11 in which he criticized the Yankees' response - or lack thereof - in the days after the terrorist attacks of 2001.

"You couldn't find a Yankee on the streets of New York City,'' he said, among other things. "You couldn't find a Yankee down at Ground Zero, talking to the guys who were working 24/7."

It probably didn't help that Olbermann, who would have been Bobby V's workmate at TBS, aimed a scathing monologue at Valentine on his ESPN2 program.

What sayeth Turner? Only this, from a network spokesman:

"Bobby was one of a number of candidates being considered for the role, but we elected to go with the team of Keith, Pedro and Tom and we're very excited about that combination in-studio for us."