Bonnie Says: Brown songs companions to Rihanna album

Chris Brown, you're blowing a wonderfully romantic kiss to the love of your life, Rihanna, on your new album, "X." It's the perfect response to Rihanna's recent "Unapologetic" album which was a blatant declaration of her undying love for you! Rihanna sang that you two were "beautiful like diamonds in the sky," and that the decision to recommit to her relationship with you was "Nobody's Business." You've called your album "X," and it's clear that it's referring to the fact that a certain young woman -- Karrueche Tran -- is in your past, and your sole romantic focus is Rihanna. -- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Parenthood pals

Jeremy Renner, 42, and his ex-girlfriend welcomed a daughter into the world on Thursday. Leading up to the birth of their baby girl, the ex-girlfriend stayed at Jeremy's home in Los Angeles. "They used to date but it wasn't serious," a source tells Us Weekly.

