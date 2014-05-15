Boys lacrosse playoff live stream schedule
Both the Long Island and state championship boys lacrosse will stream live on MSG Varsity's website and app this year. Several of the county championships will, too.
Games will also be available on Channel 614 as well after their completion. Replays of select games will air on Channel 414.
Tuesday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. Nassau Class C semifinal #1
Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. Nassau Class B semifinal #1
Wednesday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m. Nassau Class C semifinal #2
Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. Nassau Class B semifinal #2
Thursday, May 22 at 4 p.m. Suffolk Class C semifinal #1
Thursday, May 22 at 5 p.m. CHSAA 'AAA' final: Chaminade vs. St. Anthony's (watch replay Sunday, May 23 at 9 a.m. on Ch. 414)
Thursday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. CHSAA 'AA' final
Friday, May 23 at 4 p.m. Suffolk Class A semifinal #1
Friday, May 23 at 4 p.m. Suffolk Class A semifinal #2
Tuesday, May 27 at 6 p.m. Suffolk Class C final
Tuesday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. Nassau Class B final
Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Suffolk Class A final
Saturday, May 31 at 1 p.m. Class A Long Island Championship (watch replay Sunday, June 1 at 9 a.m. on Ch. 414)
Saturday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. Class B Long Island Championship (watch replay Saturday, June 7 at 9 a.m. on Ch. 414)
Saturday, May 31 at 6 p.m. Class C Long Island Championship
Wednesday, June 4 at 3:30 p.m. Class A New York State East Semifinal
Wednesday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m. Class B New York State East Semifinal
Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m. Class C New York State East Semifinal
Saturday, June 7 at 11 a.m. Class A New York State championship (watch replay Sunday, June 8 at 9 a.m. on Ch. 414)
Saturday, June 7 at 1:30 p.m. Class B New York State championship (watch replay Saturday, June 14 at 9 a.m. on Ch. 414)
Saturday, June 7 at 4 p.m. Class C New York State championship (watch replay Sunday, June 15 at 9 a.m. on Ch. 414)