Boys track preview

SUFFOLK

LARGE SCHOOLS

Longwood hopes to three-peat as boys Suffolk large-schools track champion. The Lions will rely on the legs of Mark Jackson (6.58 seconds in the 55 meters, 6-4 in the high jump) and John Murphy (8.51 in the 55 hurdles) to carry them to the title.

Bay Shore returns a strong all-around team led by Kadesh Roberts (8.12 in the 55 hurdles), Omari Buckmire (43-83/4, triple jump), and shot-putter Angel Rosario (47-2).

Northport is very young, with only five seniors out of 100 total athletes on the roster. A distance squad highlighted by standout freshman Mike Branigan (4:28 in the 1,600) and junior James Dickinson (4:31) will be keys.

Whitman, paced by Zach Cammer (9:26 in the 3,200) and Michael Damato (9:28), will look to translate a strong cross-country season into indoor success.

Riverhead fields an experienced team, led by junior Jeffrey Pittman (37.1 in the 300) and senior Kevin Williams (1:27 in the 600, 45-0 in the triple jump).

SMALL SCHOOLS

Half Hollow Hills West graduated most of its stars from last season's championship team, but several key contributors return: Jarried Redwood (6.62 in the 55 meters) and Anthony DeMatteo (4:33 in the 1,600).

Andrew Keresztes (2:32 in the 1,000) and Cole Conte (2:38) lead a strong middle-distance core for Port Jefferson. David Grier (48-5.75) is Suffolk's top returning shot-putter, and Ben Neiman will be a contender in the 55 hurdles (7.98).

Kings Park will rely on sprinter Andrew Moorman (38.3 in the 300) and shot- putter Luke Toscano (48-0) to try and help the Kingsmen repeat as League IV champions.

Huntington has Suffolk's top returning hurdler in Tyriek Johnson (7.63), along with versatile shot-putter and sprinter Trayvon Toney (45-5, 7.04 in the 55 meters).

Vincent Jackson (38.5 in the 300) and senior Cory Carter (22-23/4 in the long jump) lead Amityville.

Other small-school teams to watch include Sayville with sprinter Chris Belcher (6.78 in the 55 meters) and Hauppauge with Ryan Colabella (4:35 in the 1,600).

NASSAU

LARGE SCHOOLS

Defending indoor champion Uniondale has nearly its entire team back, led by talented jumpers Chris Armour and Derrick Ingram (23 feet), 55-meter talents Tresean Goodwin (6.6) and Stephen Muir (6.7), hurdler Nyder Chardonette and Kevin Court in the shot put.

Versatile long and triple jump specialist Joe Caraciolo and Dom Esposito, who has run 4:36 in the mile, leads a loaded Massapequa team with distance man Brendan Nyreen and pole vault specialist Spencer Nord.

Farmingdale will make its presence felt in the field events with Chad Tomassetti (43) in the shot put and Jason Pierre in the triple jump. Jeziel Roman is also back for the Dalers in the 55 hurdles.

East Meadow looks to contend with reigning 55 hurdles champion Chris Garzia and distance specialist Sean Grady.

Baldwin is led by Treyvon Mask in the 300 and talented shot-putter Nate Smith, who has already thrown 44-6.

Aaron Brown (600 and 300) is back for Great Neck South with Danny Mathew (43-7¾) in the shot put and Sam Sommer and Ari Shabi in the sprints and middle distance.

Reigning Nassau 600-meter state qualifier champ Jonathan Greenwood is back for Freeport with Justin Grant and Tremaine Devore in sprints and middle distance.

SMALL SCHOOLSValley Stream North could be strong with shot-putters Kendel Levy (49-9) and Phillip Paul. Zachary Bugge and Thomas Bardabelias will be featured in the 1,600.

Manhasset has two of Nassau's top long distance runners in Stephen Bourguet and Charlie Morris, a quality sprinter in James Carr (6.7) and Matthew Wilshere in the 55 hurdles. Christopher Howell leads the way in the long jump.

Clarke could be a contender with distance specialist Eric Ratner and Justin Gonzalez in the 1,600. Daylan Robertson (55) leads Valley Stream South.CHSAA

Thomas Awad, who took fifth in the 3,200 in the Federation meet last winter, and Joe Ferencik are part of a distance crew that could help Chaminade repeat as CHSAA Intersectional champ. Cody Isreal and Conor Simons return in the jump events. Dan Romeo and Rocco Signore are back in the sprints. Nick Coppola and John Fives are the Flyers' top throwers.

Reigning Nassau-Suffolk League champion St. Anthony's has a solid distance crew, led by Thomas Diliberto, Kevin Kreider and Patrick Ginty. The Friars also have a talented pole vaulter in Michael Brunoforte, who has cleared 14-6. Chris Pensa threw 48-4 at the Friars' first developmental meet, while Cameron Black figures to be one of the top 55 hurdlers.

Dylan Murphy (1:28.19) will pace Kellenberg in the 600, along with Randall Turner (800), Raul McGee (1,000) and James Malebranche in the 1,600.

St. John the Baptist has a quality middle-distance crew led by Thomas DuPlessis in the 600 and Sean Ferguson (1,000).