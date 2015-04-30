Bradley Wright-Phillips keeps Red Bulls unbeaten with 1-1 draw over Colorado Rapids

English forward Bradley Wright-Phillips scored from a penalty in the first half as the New York Red Bulls remained Major League Soccer's only undefeated team with a 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

Wright-Phillips headed a cross just wide in the third minute of stoppage time as New York settled for its second straight 1-1 draw.

Colorado's Gabriel Torres scored with a glancing header off Dillon Powers' free kick in the 25th minute.

New York equalized five minutes later with Wright-Phillips' penalty after Sacha Kljestan was brought down in the box. Goalkeeper Clint Irwin chose the right side of the goal to defend the kick, but Wright-Phillips' shot had too much pace.

"I think we were unlucky in the second half but we've got no one to blame but ourselves," Kljestan said. "We started that game so slow. We didn't play good enough. That first half was probably our worst half of the season."

Kljestan curled in a shot off the post in the 64th minute and Felipe send a shot just wide one minute later for two of New York's five shots on target.

"I think in the second half, we showed more energy and more willingness to get forward and to attack and play simpler," Kljestan said. "And it was much better in the second half. It's unfortunate we didn't get the goal."