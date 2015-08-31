Bradley Wright-Phillips, Red Bulls fly past D.C. United
HARRISON, N.J. -- Bradley Wright-Phillips had two goals and an assist to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 3-0 victory over D.C. United on Sunday night.
The Red Bulls (12-7-6) moved two points behind Eastern Conference-leading D.C. United (13-10-5).
Lloyd Sam opened the scoring in the 33rd minute.
Wright-Phillips made it 2-0 when he blasted a volley, off a cross from Mike Grella, into the top-right corner from just outside the 6-yard box. Wright-Phillips capped the scoring in the in the 64th when he slipped behind the defense and, after a slight hesitation to avoid an offsides call, found the back of the net on a right-footer from the center of the box.
The Red Bulls dominated the action on both ends and outshot D.C. United 24-9.
New York's Luis Robles earned his eighth shutout of the season.