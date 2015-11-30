BASEBALL

Tigers get Zimmermann

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms with righthanded starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, pending a physical, according to Jon Heyman of CBS Sports and other sources. The deal is expected to be for five years and $110 million.

Zimmermann, 29, was 12-8 with a 3.66 ERA in 2015 with the Nationals, striking out 164 batters in 2012/3 innings. He has thrown more than 190 innings in each of the last four seasons. A two-time All-Star, Zimmermann has a 3.32 ERA in seven seasons.

COLLEGE HOOPS

St. John's downs No. 18 USF

Danaejah Grant scored 27 points and Aliyyah Handford added 23 to help the host St. John's women's basketball team beat No. 18 South Florida, 74-70. The Red Storm (4-1) hit 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute, including four by Aaliyah Lewis, to seal it. Courtney Williams scored 28 to lead the Bulls (3-2) . . . Lashann Higgs scored 18 points as eighth-ranked Texas (5-0) earned a 64-53 victory over host No. 4 Tennessee (5-1).

SOCCER

Season over for Red Bulls

The host Red Bulls beat the Columbus Crew, 1-0, but the Crew advanced to the MLS Cup final with a two-leg 2-1 aggregate victory. Anatole Abang scored three minutes into second-half injury time for the Red Bulls, who fell one step short of the MLS championship game for the second straight year. Columbus will host the championship game at Mapfre Stadium on Dec. 6 against the Portland Timbers.

NBA

76ers tie for worst start

Zach Randolph had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead host Memphis to a 92-84 win over Philadelphia, giving the 76ers their record-tying 18th straight loss to start the season. The 76ers have lost an NBA-record 28 straight games dating to last season. At 0-18, they matched the Nets' start in 2009-10.

TENNIS

Britain wins Davis Cup

Andy Murray gave visiting Britain its first Davis Cup title in 79 years when he beat Belgium's David Goffin, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3, to give his team a 3-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

GOLF

Jones holds off Spieth

Matt Jones escaped with a one-shot victory at the Australian Open in Sydney after shooting a 2-over-par 73. Jones, who led defending champion Jordan Spieth by three strokes to begin the day, finished at 276, one ahead of Adam Scott (65) and Spieth (71) . . . Charl Schwartzel (2-under 70, 273 total) eased to a four-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa.-- AP