Broke bridesmaid relegated to pews

DEAR AMY: Our 19-year-old daughter is in college and has a part-time, minimum-wage job. She lives at home with her dad and me. One of her best friends asked our daughter to be a bridesmaid at her spring wedding. She immediately accepted. She's expected to cover the typical costs of being a bridesmaid and can handle that. The bride has now informed our daughter that because she is not of the same religion as the bride and groom, the church has forbidden her to walk the aisle or stand up for the couple at the ceremony. They will, however, "allow" our daughter to sit up front to witness the ceremony from the pews. This bothers her -- and us. Our feeling is that she's either a bridesmaid or she's not. Getting figuratively thrown off the altar -- but still expected to dress the part of bridal attendant, spending money she doesn't have -- is pretty annoying. Should she bow out and attend the wedding as a regular guest?



--Pseudo Bridesmaid's Mom

DEAR MOM:Your daughter isn't writing to me, but if she did I would tell her that she is no longer a bridesmaid and is now a guest, pew-of-honor notwithstanding.

DEAR AMY: Our almost 12-year-old daughter has wanted a cellphone for some time. Her main reason is that her friends already have one. The neighbor kids mainly use them to text their friends, and they exhibit many of the rude and exclusionary behaviors that seem to go along with these devices. Some kids are teasing our daughter for not having a phone, and she is worried that she will be taunted in middle school because of this.

Not Sold on CellsDEAR SOLD: Cellphones don't cause bullying and inappropriate behavior. If you feel strongly that your daughter shouldn't have a cellphone, then stick to your guns. If you are unsure, then give her a phone, conditionally, and see how things go.