Roundup: Calabro Airport lighting work set for next month

BROOKHAVEN

Airport lighting work set for next month

Brookhaven officials plan to replace a rotating light beacon and other navigation equipment at the town-owned Calabro Airport in Shirley.

Work is expected to begin next month to remove the existing beacon and install a new one, town officials said. The town also plans to replace other navigation aids such as runway end identifier lights, visual approach slope indicators and precision approach path indicators.

The cost of the project is $337,392 — including $90,444 for the beacon and $246,948 for the other navigation equipment.

The town board plans to vote Tuesday to accept Federal Aviation Administration grants that will pay for 90 percent of the project’s cost. The town also expects to receive a total of $16,869 from state grants for the project.

The town’s share of the project’s cost — $16,971 — will be paid through serial bonds, town officials said.

The 600-acre airport, a former U.S. Army Air Corps airfield, handles more than 135,000 takeoffs and landings annually. The airport’s tenants include the Dowling College School of Aviation and the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Aviation/Professional Pilot Training Program.

— CARL MACGOWAN



HEMPSTEAD

13 road-upgrade projects revealed

As part of Hempstead Town’s capital improvement programs, Supervisor Kate Murray announced a total of 13 road improvement projects, with 10 already underway.

The three others are expected to begin this week, town officials said. The projects are in Bellmore, East Meadow, Elmont, Levittown, Merrick, Seaford, Uniondale, West Hempstead and Woodmere, at a total cost of $5.62 million.

“One way we invest in our communities is by improving our roadways,” Murray said in a news release. “Upgrading our streets saves money in the long term and enhances safety and quality-of-life for neighbors.”

The projects include new asphalt pavement and the construction of pedestrian access ramps at intersections. Many also include installation of new curbs and driveway aprons.

Town officials said all areas disturbed by construction will be fully restored when the projects are completed, expected to be in late November.

“We appeal to residents for their patience and understanding as crews work to improve their roadways,” Murray said.

— SID CASSESE



BROOKHAVEN

Groundbreaking for cardiac care center

Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center broke ground last week on an expanded cardiac care center in East Patchogue.

Hospital officials and political leaders, including Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, took part in ceremonies on Thursday marking the start of construction of the $61 million facility. Construction is expected to be completed by 2016.

The hospital's chief executive and president, Richard T. Margulis, said in a statement that the center “will save lives and give our community access to state-of-the-art, cutting edge health care our community deserves.”

When completed, the Knapp Cardiac Care Center will house catheterization labs, a four-room operating suite and a post-anesthesia care unit. The center will enable the nonprofit hospital to treat some patients who currently are referred to other medical facilities, according to a news release from the Brookhaven Local Development Corp., the business arm of Brookhaven Town.

Hospital officials decided an expansion was needed because usage exceeded expectations after the renovation of the current cardiac unit, according to the development corporation.

— CARL MACGOWAN



ISLIP TOWN

Gas facility among approved projects

The Islip planning board has approved several projects, including a compressed natural gas facility and a zoning change for office and warehouse development.

The board on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of an application by J. King Realty to build a compressed natural gas facility on Veterans Memorial Highway and Roosevelt Avenue in Bohemia. The site will be open to the public and also used by some trucking companies, said lawyer Donald Rettaliata of Holbrook. The facility will join an existing gas station on the property.

Town officials said the facility will provide Islip with an “alternative fuel option” and improve the aesthetics of the parcel with landscaping along Veterans Highway.

The board also voted unanimously to change the zoning on a 10-acre industrial Sweeneydale Avenue parcel in Bay Shore to allow the construction of an office and warehouse for Islip Yards. The plan calls for a 90-foot vegetated buffer between the site and adjacent homes.

Board members Michael Kennedy and Joseph DeVincent abstained from voting on the application.

Both projects must next be approved by the Islip Town Board.

The board also unanimously granted conditional approval for an application by Pine Aire Developing to build three houses of worship and a deli at an existing multitenant building on Pine Aire Drive and Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore.

The planning board’s approval includes requirements to plant trees and ground cover in front of the site, share parking with neighboring properties and install a 6-foot-tall security fence at the rear of the parking lot.

— SOPHIA CHANG



HUNTINGTON

Anti-cancer walk set for Heckscher Park

The third annual Kiss Cancer Good-Bye walk will take place on Saturday at Heckscher Park.

The event is to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature several group walks around Heckscher Pond, activities for kids with a focus on healthy living, and performances from area dance schools.

Kiss Cancer Good-Bye benefits MoRE — Motivational Recovery Environments — a sleepaway camp that offers pediatric cancer patients a week of summer camp at no cost.

Local businesses and families are encouraged to become involved, with sponsorships available at all levels, from sponsoring T-shirt or trail signs to tables and educational activities. Participants will also receive free admission to the Heckscher Museum of Art on the day of the event.

Performances and activities include warm up routines from the Huntington YMCA, dance performances from the Lynch School of Ballet, and games for kids. A Memory Line will give participants a chance to pay tribute to cancer survivors or honor the memory of loved ones.

Volunteers are needed, and students who need community service credits are encouraged to contact Gellerman Orthodontics, the event host, at 631-427-8444.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS