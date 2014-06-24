Brookhaven to vote on North Bellport land-use plan

BROOKHAVEN TOWN

Town board to vote on land-use plan

The Brookhaven Town Board is to vote on Tuesday to accept a land-use plan for a struggling neighborhood in North Bellport.

The plan will be posted on the town website, brookhaven.org, Wednesday, and a public hearing will be held on July 10, Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said last week.

Members of the Greater Bellport Coalition, including residents and civic leaders, have asked the town to create a business district around the intersection of Montauk Highway and Station Road. The plan also may recommend areas where new housing should be developed.

Romaine said earlier this year the town hoped to “breathe life back into a community that is essentially dying.”

The board will meet at 5 p.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville. — CARL MACGOWAN

CENTERPORT

Vanderbilt Museum dance classes start

The popular Midsummer Night Dances return to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum for the fourth year.

Starting on Thursday, attendees can learn new steps and improve their skills, and join in on an evening featuring ballroom and other types of dancing. Professional dance instructors will teach a different dance step each week, officials said.

The program is held in the Celebration Tent overlooking Northport Bay. After this week’s event, the dances will be held July 10, 17 and 24; Aug. 7, 21 and 28 and Sept. 4.

The gate opens at 6 p.m. and lessons are at 6:30 p.m.; food is served beginning at 7 p.m., and dancing is 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through vanderbiltmuseum.org, for $20 per person or for $25 at the door. Season tickets are $160 ($20 per dance). The price includes lessons, soft drinks and light refreshments.

The museum is located at 180 Little Neck Rd. in Centerport. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS