Bryant scores 31, triple-double for Bynumas Lakers beat Nuggets in Game 1

The Los Angeles Clippers, trailing by 24 points early in the fourth quarter, shocked the Grizzlies, 99-98, last night in Memphis in their Western Conference quarterfinal series opener.

O.J. Mayo's three-pointer gave Memphis a 95-71 lead with 9:13 left, but the Clippers -- who had trailed by 27 (84-57) late in the third quarter -- outscored Memphis 28-3 in the final 7:54.

Reggie Evans' layup with 50.3 seconds left put the Clippers ahead 97-96. Rudy Gay's jumper gave Memphis a one-point lead with 28.4 seconds to play, but Chris Paul sank two free throws with 23.7 seconds left. Gay then missed a jumper with nine-tenths of a second remaining.

Lakers 103, Nuggets 88: Kobe Bryant scored 31 points and Andrew Bynum tied an NBA postseason record with 10 blocked shots in the Lakers' first playoff triple-double in 21 years as host Los Angeles won Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series. Bynum had 10 points and 13 rebounds and blocked 11 percent of Denver's 90 shots.

Bynum had the Lakers' first playoff triple-double since Magic Johnson in the 1991 NBA Finals. Pau Gasol had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Hawks 83, Celtics 74: Josh Smith had 22 points and 18 rebounds for host Atlanta in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

The final minute turned ugly when Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was ejected for bumping official Marc Davis. The Hawks, who led by as many as 19 in the first half, were clinging to a four-point lead when Rondo lost his cool with 41 seconds remaining, possibly costing himself a chance to play Game 2 tomorrow night.

Brandon Bass was called for a foul on Smith while tussling for a loose ball. Rondo (20 points, 11 assists) screamed at Davis, who quickly called a technical. Rondo then bumped Davis with his chest and was tossed out. A suspension could be coming, too.

Not surprisingly, Celtics coach Doc Rivers doesn't think Rondo deserves a suspension. "I'm always worried, but I would be surprised if that happens," Rivers said. "I thought Rondo was walking toward Marc, and Marc turned back toward him, and that's when Rondo bumped him . . . That's all it was, in my opinion. But we'll see."

Said Rondo, "Obviously I was upset about the call and I said some words to Marc. I deserved the first tech. As I was walking, I thought he stopped. My momentum carried me into him. I even think I tripped on his foot."

Spurs 106, Jazz 91: Tony Parker scored 28 points for the top-seeded Spurs, who hadn't won a Game 1 in their last six postseason series. Tim Duncan had 17 points and 11 rebounds for host San Antonio in the Western Conference quarterfinal. -- AP