Buses offered during LIRR track work in Suffolk

Buses will replace midday Long Island Rail Road trains between Greenport and Ronkonkoma during off-peak hours through Nov. 14 to allow crews to renew at-grade crossings and replace track ties.

The single track will be out of service weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. so that two westbound and two eastbound trains will be canceled, officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a news release.

Customers will instead board buses or vans at adjusted departure times, officials said.

LIRR officials said crews will replace wood ties from Ronkonkoma to Riverhead. They also will rework grade crossings at Yaphank-Moriches Road and Bellport Avenue, both in Yaphank, Love Lane in Mattituck and Mill Road in Riverhead.

The work is part of the $50 million federally funded State of Good Repair track initiative that goes toward track infrastructure, maintenance and improvements.

For details about departure times and bus or van schedules during the track work, go to mta.info/lirr.