Cabrera's homer helps Tigers stay on top in AL Central

Miguel Cabrera hit a three-run homer to move into at least a tie for the lead in all three Triple Crown categories and Justin Verlander (17-8, 2.64) struck out eight in seven innings as the visiting Detroit Tigers widened their lead over the White Sox in the AL Central to two games with a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins yesterday. Chicago lost to Tampa Bay, 10-4, moments before the final out of the Tigers game.

In Chicago, Matt Moore pitched one-hit ball into the sixth to beat Chris Sale (17-8) and Matt Joyce homered twice as the Rays stayed three games behind in the chase for the second AL wild card. Jeff Keppinger and Chris Gimenez also homered for Tampa Bay.

With the White Sox trailing 10-0 in the eighth, pinch hitter Orlando Hudson hit a grand slam off reliever Chris Archer -- Chicago's fourth hit all day.

Tampa Bay has won nine of 10 and has David Price going for his 20th win today. "We have to believe we're going to get the help while we take care of our own business. We're 1-0 on Saturday, let's go 1-0 on Sunday," manager Joe Maddon said. "I'm like the biggest scoreboard-watcher, but at the end of the day, I can't worry about that."