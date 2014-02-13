Calling all aspiring gymnastics officials...

Yes, you.

The Nassau board of women gymnastics officials announced last week(ish) that it will be holding a gymnastics judging course for anyone interested in becoming a judge. To clarify: A judge is one of those people who sit at the table during events and is somehow able to quantify the value of a pointed toe. In short, there's a good amount of stuff to learn.

Requirements: A basic knowledge of gymnastics (that means former gymnasts, parents, really, really intense Olympics watchers, etc,), a willingness to devote time and energy to learning the sport well, and a computer with internet connection. You also have to be 18 or older.

Cost: $185, which includes the state High School certification exam fee.

Address: 71 Clinton Rd., Garden City

The class will be taught at the Nassau BOCES administrative center by Maria DeCristoforo, a 46-year veteran of the craft. The dates are March 3, 11, 12, 18, 24, 25, 26, and April 1 and 2. Those interested should call 516.484.0988, or drop DeCristoforo an email at Amazonimpt@aol.com.