Carey upsets top-seeded Lawrence

The quarterfinals have been cruel to Lawrence.

The Golden Tornado fell to Carey, 64-63, in overtime on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class A playoffs, marking the third consecutive season Lawrence went into the round as the county's top-seed and left with a loss.

Adrian Denner scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds, and Kieran Murchie added 16 points to lead Carey.

Dwayne Daniel completed a three-point play to put Lawrence up 63-62 with 21 seconds left in overtime before Carey’s Dylan DeMeo made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to put the No. 9 Seahawks (13-6) ahead for good.

Carey coach Marty Kelly said he knew his team could give Lawrence (17-2) a tough game, as his team was peaking at the right time. “As the year went on,” Kelly said, “we were getting better.”

Kelly added that beating Lawrence was no easy task, and said he had the “outmost respect” for his opponent. “They’re great. They’re really a good team.”

The key, according to the coach, was to execute a gameplan that would negate some of Lawrence’s strengths and take advantage of their few weaknesses.

This involved attacking Lawrence inside and preventing an up-tempo Golden Tornado offense from getting in rhythm.

Kelly said before the game “we thought we could score around the hoop and we were able to do that.” He added another key to stopping Lawrence was “getting them out of their offense and making them play a half-court game.”

"The kids, to a man, followed the gameplan,” the Seahawks coach said.

Carey was helped by strong performances from DeMeo, who had 15 points and six assists, and Mike Catanese, who Kelly said played tight defense on Daniel throughout the night.

“Mike did a tremendous job,” Kelly said, and though Daniel did score 16 points, the coach said “nothing came easy for him.”

Tommy Gallant also had eight points and 12 rebounds for Carey.

Hamed Shamseldin scored a game-high 22 points for Lawrence.

Carey will face No. 4 Valley Stream South in the semifinals on Monday at Old Westbury at 7:00 PM.

Lawrence had fallen in last season's quarterfinals to South Side and was eliminated by Great Neck North in 2012.