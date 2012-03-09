Chamber president profile: BCCC's Barbara Ransome

Barbara Ransome, Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition

Previous community involvement

1984-Present: Decision for Women in Commerce and the Professions, president 1989-1991, 2008-2010.

1986-Present: Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, president 1992-1994

1991-Present: Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition, president and founding member

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1989-Present: Port Jefferson Civic Association member, president 1993-1998

1999-Present: Suffolk County Women’s Business Enterprise Coalition

2000-Present: Long Island Seaport & Eco Center

2004-Present: Director on the board of the Long Island Convention and Visitors Bureau

2006-2010 Children’s Maritime Museum of Port Jefferson, vice president and project manager for the build-out of Chandlery

Community Service

1991-2011Welcome Inn-Interfaith Nutritional Network, volunteer every week to serve meals

1997-Present: Suwassett Garden Club, president 2001-2004 and 2010-2011

1995-Present: Port Jefferson Historical Society

1995-Present: Greater Port Jefferson Northern Brookhaven Arts Council

1995-2008: Village of Port Jefferson, trustee; 2004-2006 commissioner of planning and building; 2001-2004 commissioner of public safety and deputy mayor; 1995-2001 commissioner of parks and recreation

How many members are in your chamber?

Twenty chambers in the Town of Brookhaven make up the coalition. Each chamber’s membership has representation with the coalition represented by a designated BCCC rep.

When was your chamber founded?

1992

How would you describe the business community?

The business communities in the Town of Brookhaven all have their own individuality. From incorporated villages, strip malls, main streets that have county or state roads going through the business districts, to defined areas with sidewalks.

Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?

The cost of doing business here on Long Island is high -- utilities, rent and taxes. Transportation is also challenging, delivering of goods and services is expensive. Competition is severe, customer loyally is difficult to maintain, and consumers are price conscience. Small businesses need to stay on of their game, i.e., marketing, business trends, constant exposure.

How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?

With my personal business, a B&B in the Village of Port Jefferson (Ransome Inn), I always get referrals from our chamber as a direct member benefit. From my earliest beginnings (1986) when I first joined with my flower shop, I found the networking very important, introducing myself to the community and staying in touch with the business community around me.

Ten years from now, how will things have changed?

Chambers will be even stronger than they are today. They are the backbone of support to small businesses. They will become more professional with more providing full-time staffers and offices.

Tell us something no one knows about your community.

The Town of Brookhaven is unique in the fact that its boarders, north and south, have boundaries of water. It is made up of almost a half-million residents and played a huge role in the winning of the American Revolution.

Tell us something no one knows about yourself.

I have skydived, went bungee jumping in Australia at the age of 50, and I am a Quaker whose great-great-great-great aunt was Elizabeth Fry.