Chamber president profile: Copiague's Sharon Fattoruso

Sharon Fattoruso, representative, MonaVie, The Acai Berry Company (Copiague)

Previous community involvement:

I am very active in our church (Our Lady of Assumption). I have been in the chamber for 15 years and involved with the Town of Babylon Beautification projects. I served on the Copiague Harbor Homeowners Association Board for 10 years.

How many members are in your chamber?

We average 125 members per year.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When was your chamber founded?

January 1955

How would you describe the business community?

Medium to large retail, manufacturing, small and large business owners (diverse), downtown shopping

Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?

Beautification and business development

How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?

Being involved has brought more exposure to my business over the years, which has put me in contact with many different people and organizations.

Ten years from now, how will things have changed?

It is my hope that our next generation will flourish from all of our efforts and that they will continue the hard work of the chamber, which is to maintain and enhance the economic environment in Copiague, making it a better place to work, live and raise a family.

Tell us something no one knows about your community.

Although we are a diverse community we are very united in our efforts. We have a number of longtime residents who both work and reside in Copiague.

Tell us something no one knows about yourself.

I met my husband in Copiague High School. He was born and raised in Copiague. When I fell in love with him I also fell in love with Copiague. Copiague has always been a close-knit town and a diversified town. Everyone here comes together and works very hard together to make Copiague a better place to work in and to raise your family in, and that has always been my goal!