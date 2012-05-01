Chamber president profile: Long Beach's Michael J. Kerr
Michael J. Kerr, owner, Fire Command Co., Inc.
Previous community involvement:
Chief and commissioner, City of Long Beach Fire Department, Lions Club, Long Beach Medical Center medical board trustee
How many members are in your chamber?
300
When was your chamber founded?
1922
How would you describe the business community?
Very diversified, i.e., restaurants, bars and boutiques
Briefly, what are the main issues for the chamber?
Rising rents and taxes
How has being involved in the chamber helped your business?
Networking
Ten years from now, how will things have changed?
The chamber will have more members and people will be involved.
Tell us something no one knows about your community.
We are completely an island by ourselves.
Tell us something no one knows about yourself.
How hard I work for the betterment of all the people in town, not just the chamber members.