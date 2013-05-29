Change of location for 9/11 remains

The New York City chief medical examiner's office says the remains of Sept. 11 World Trade Center victims will be kept at a forensic laboratory building because the previous location was damaged by superstorm Sandy.

The medical examiner's office said Tuesday that the remains were moved as a precaution before the late October storm.

The old space was in Manhattan's Memorial Park area, next to the medical examiner's office.

Officials decided it could be vulnerable in future storms. So they will continue to keep the remains at the new state-of-the-art DNA Forensic Biology Laboratory Building nearby.

The remains include those of identified and unidentified victims of the 2001 terror attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Families that wish to see the new facility may contact the medical examiner's office.

-- AP