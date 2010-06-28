Charity collector robbed outside Massapequa supermarket

A man collecting donations for a church group outside a grocery store in Massapequa was robbed at knifepoint Saturday night, Nassau police said.

Police said the man was soliciting funds for Living Hope Christian Ministries about 8 p.m. in front of the Pathmark on Carmens Road when a middle-aged man came up to him, showed him a knife, and took the donation box. On Monday, police said the church group is not affiliated with Catholic Charities, as had been initially reported.

After the suspect took the donation box, he then got into a black pickup truck and headed east.

Police described the man as in his 40s, 6 foot 2 inches tall, with brown hair, and wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.