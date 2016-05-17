Charlotte Campbell inspires St. Anthony’s to a CHSAA lacrosse title

Charlotte Campbell looked to the sky and put her hands on her head. The tears began to fall. What was perhaps the most physically demanding game of her life was finally over.

The St. Anthony’s girls lacrosse team won its ninth consecutive CHSAA title with a 14-10 win over Sacred Heart Monday night in the CHSAA Class AA final at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium, and Campbell was the center of attention.

The senior goalie tore her ACL on April 21 against Manhasset, yet there she was, minding the cage like she had done in every championship game for the past four years.

“Physically, I’ve had better days,” Campbell said, fighting back tears. “But it doesn’t matter. To me, it’s worth it. I’d tear my ACL again if it meant feeling this way.”

Campbell made just four saves in the game, and coach Summer Ferraro admitted that it wasn’t her best night. But as the team’s emotional leader, she willed the Friars to a win against a very fast and competitive Spartans team.

“The girl’s playing with a torn ACL,” Ferraro said. “No one else can do that.”

St. Anthony’s took a 7-6 lead into the break thanks to a remarkable 47 seconds by Annalisa Genco. She scored two straight and then assisted the third in that span, turning a 5-2 deficit into a tie score.

Sacred Heart (11-8) trailed 9-7 early in the second when Arden Tierney scored off a feed from Cara Urbank with 16:09 remaining. Urbank then scored six minutes later, tying the game at 9-9.

Two more goals by Meaghan Graham and Sabrina Cristodero put the Friars up two before Clare Casey scored her fourth and final goal to bring Sacred Heart within one at 11-10.

St. Anthony’s (15-4) scored the game’s final three tallies.

Olivia Conti and Alyssa Adamo played strong defense in front of Campbell to keep the pressure off the ailing keeper, who was shocked to find out she was named CHSAA Class AA Player of the Year in postgame ceremonies.

“You can never expect that you’re going to win an award or be said that you’re the best,” Campbell said. “That’s so ridiculously egotistical, and I was just blindsided.”

With 14 seniors graduating, the Friars are losing a ton of firepower. Perhaps most important is Campbell. But what does she mean to the team?

Said Friars’ junior Maggie Reynolds: “Everything.”

St. Dominic wins Class A Crown

St. Dominic (15-3) bested Archibishop Molloy, 19-10, in the CHSAA Class A final at Shuart Stadium Monday afternoon.

Isabel Van Wie had four goals and four assists, and Maggie Schultz had five goals. Molloy’s Amanda Tracey had four goals.

“Every game is different, and it was good competition,” Van Wie said. “They played a great game, but we played to our best.”

This is the Bayhawks’ second title in four years.