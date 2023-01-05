Charlotte Valley, Roxbury boys win in Delaware League action

Jan. 5—The Charlotte Valley boys edged Downsville 46-40 in Delaware League play on Wednesday.

Jamison Quigley led the Wildcats with 20 points, 14 of which came at the free throw line. Trevor Waid and Ezra Ontl added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Leading Downsville were Tyler Reed and Gavin Brunner with 12 points apiece.

Charlotte Valley visits Gilboa on Friday while Downsville hosts Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Friday.

Roxbury 45, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 31

Two strong quarters were enough for Roxbury to defeat Windham-Ashland-Jewett 45-31 in Wednesday's Delaware League game.

While Windham outscored the Rockets 25-17 in the first and third quarters, Roxbury won the second and fourth quarters by a combined score of 28-6.

George Proctor was the game's top scorer as he led Roxbury with 23 points. Jordan Johnston added nine points in the win.

Eli Cercone paced Windham with 13 points.

Laurens/Milford 74, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 44 (Tuesday)

The Laurens/Milford boys cruised past Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 74-44 in Tuesday's Tri-Valley League contest. Each team shot the ball well as both sides made nine three-pointers.

Cyller Cimko led the scoring for L/M with 28 points. Elsewhere, Braden Murphy scored 15 points, Logan Conklin pulled down 10 rebounds, and Wendell Agustin recorded five steals.

Leading the Raiders was Devon Hartwell with 24 points including five three-pointers. Noah Pain, meanwhile, chipped in nine points.

Laurens/Milford will visit Morris on Thursday while G-MU hosts Richfield Springs the same day.

Richfield Springs 52, Morrisville-Eaton 44 (Tuesday)

Richfield Springs rebounded from an early deficit on Tuesday to defeat Morrisville-Eaton 52-44.

The Indians made 10 three-pointers in the victory, with Dylan Hosford hitting four of those shots as a part of a 26-point performance. Brayden Dunckel added 15 points of his own.

Richfield Springs will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Thursday.

Charlotte Valley 46, Downsville 40

CV ... 15 3 9 19 — 46

D ... 7 18 4 11 — 40

CV: Trevor Waid 5 1-4 11, Travis Pierce 0 0-3 0, Ezra Ontl 4 1-2 10, Jamison Quigley 3 14-22 20, Luke Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnston 0 0-0 0, John Gonsalves 0 0-1 0, Cooper Wright 2 1-3 5. Totals: 14 17-35 46

D: Tyler Reed 4 2-2 12, Gavin Brunner 4 3-4 12, Riley Brown 0 0-2 0, Kaden Cicio 0 0-0 0, Aden Galick 1 0-0 3, Skyler Odell 3 1-5 7, Nolan Barnhart 2 0-0 4, Everett West 1 0-1 2. Totals: 16 5-14 40

Three-point baskets: CV 1 (Ontl); D 6 (Reed 2, Brunner 2, Galick 1)

Roxbury 45, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 31

Rox ... 8 12 9 16 — 45

WAJ ... 11 2 14 4 — 31

R: Jordan Johnston 2 4-4 9, Mason Hamil 0 2-5 2, Christopher Garofolo 1 0-0 2, Taran Davis 2 3-4 7, Jack Reder 1 0-0 2, George Proctor 9 4-9 23, Blake Albano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-27 45

WAJ: Luke Maurer 0 0-0 0, Tyler Lashua 1 0-2 2, Connor Aplin 2 0-0 4, Eli Cercone 4 2-3 13, Judah Allsop 4 0-3 8, Jacob Schwartz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 2-9 31

Three-point baskets: R 2 (Johnston, Proctor); WAJ 3 (Cercone 3)

Laurens/Milford 74, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 44 (Tuesday)

L/M ... 20 19 17 18 — 74

G-MU ... 11 11 15 7 — 44

L/M: Carter Stevens 2 0-0 6, Christian Lawson 3 0-0 6, Cyller Cimko 12 2-3 28, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 2 4-11 8, Donta Sherwood 2 1-2 6, Braden Murphy 4 4-6 15, Logan Conklin 1 1-2 3, Evan Clark 1 0-0 2, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 12-24 74

G-MU: Brennan Finch 0 0-0 0, Noah Pain 3 0-0 9, Latham Retz 0 0-0 0, Devon Hartwell 8 3-4 24, Kristian Stachura 1 0-0 3, Jeffrey Barnes 0 0-0 0, Corbin Demmon 0 0-0 0, Brian Wilson 3 2-3 8. Totals: 15 5-7 44

Three-point baskets: L/M 9 (Murphy 3, Stevens 2, Cimko 2, Sherwood 2); G-MU 9 (Hartwell 5, Pain 3, Stachura)

Richfield Springs 52, Morrisville-Eaton 44 (Tuesday)

RS ... 10 15 12 15 — 52

M-E ... 16 9 12 7 — 44

RS: Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Bowman 1 0-1 3, Diliberto 1 0-1 3, Dunckel 4 4-6 15, Wolfe 2 0-1 5, Schultz 0 0-4 0, Hosford 7 5-6 26. Totals: 15 9-19 52

M-E: Dooley 5 4-8 18, Dorshenko 1 0-0 2, Soden 3 0-0 6, Prentice 3 1-5 7, Dapson 4 3-3 11. Totals: 16 8-16 44

Three-point baskets: RS 10 (Bowman, Diliberto, Dunckel 3, Wolfe, Hosford 4); M-E 4 (Dooley 4)

Oneonta 95, Owego Free Academy 59 (Tuesday)

The Oneonta boys swim team improved to 3-0 on Tuesday with a 95-59 victory over Owego Free Academy.

Elias House and Jason Miller each won a pair of events for the Yellowjackets, with House taking first in the 50 and 100 freestyle swims and Miller winning the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Oneonta's other individual wins came from Logan Temming (200 freestyle), Cyrus Wightman (200 individual medley), Porter Holmes (diving), Bastian Dudley (500 freestyle), and Jacob Forster-Rothbart (100 breaststroke).

Oneonta hosts Windsor on Friday.

The Hawkeyes downed Sherburne-Earlville 60-30 in Tuesday's meet.

London Kinley and Graham Abrams each won two individual events for Cooperstown: Kinley took first in the 200 and 50 freestyle swims, while Abrams won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

Elsewhere, Lincoln Dilorenzo won the diving, Henry Ayers won the 100 free, and Finn Morgan took first in the 100 backstroke.

Cooperstown also won the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Cooperstown hosts Oneida and Rome Free Academy in a tri-meet on Thursday.

Oneonta 95, Owego Free Academy 59 (Tuesday)

200 Medley Relay: 1. Miller, House, Wightman, Shaughnessy, 1:52.67

200 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 1:58.66

200 Individual Medley: 1. Cyrus Wightman, 2:21.70

50 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 23.55

Diving: 1. Porter Holmes

100 Butterfly: 1. Jason Miller, 1:01.78

100 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 51.44

500 Freestyle: 1. Bastian Dudley, 6:01.01

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. House, Holmes, Dudley, Temming, 1:47.46

100 Backstroke: 1. Jason Miller, 1:05.00

100 Breaststroke: 1. Jacob Forster-Rothbart, 1:15.44

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Temming, Dudley, Shaughnessy, Miller, 3:58.99

Cooperstown 60, Sherburne-Earlville 30 (Tuesday)

Top Cooperstown finishers

200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Abrams, Aramini, Johnson, 2:07.68

200 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 2:19.17

200 Individual Medley: 2. Macon Aramini, 2:32.31

50 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 27.26

Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 20.82

100 Butterfly: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:10.67

100 Freestyle: 1. Henry Ayers, 1:04.21

500 Freestyle: 2. Macon Aramini, 5:41.66

200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Morgan, Dilorenzo, Ayers, Kinley, 1:54.12

100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:09.27

100 Breaststroke: 1. Graham Abrams, 1:15.52

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Ayers, Aramini, Abrams, 4:13.96

___

(c)2023 The Daily Star (Oneonta, N.Y.)

Visit The Daily Star (Oneonta, N.Y.) at www.thedailystar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.