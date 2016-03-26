News

CHSAA, private schools boys lacrosse preview

St. Anthony's midfielder Jared Nugent shoots on Chaminade goalie Jack Zullo in a boys lacrosse game on Thursday, May 7, 2015. Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

CHSAA

CHAMINADE FLYERS

Coach: Jack Moran

2015 record: 15-3

Key players

Jack Zullo, G, Sr.

Liam Connors, A, Sr.

Alex Alacqua, M, Sr.

Joe Carney, M, Sr.

Frank Tangredi, M, Jr.

Outlook: Deeply talented team is looking to repeat as NYSCHSAA Class AAA champions behind Notre Dame-bound Zullo, Connors (USMMA) and Alacqua (West Point). Tangredi and Matt Chmil are young standouts.

ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS

Coach: Keith Wieczorek

2015 record: 12-4

Key players

Jared Nugent, M, Sr.

T.J. Heagerty, A, Sr.

Chris Adamo, M, Sr.

Larry Galizia, M, Sr.

Logan Danenza, D, Sr.

Outlook: Nugent, a Villanova commit, is an elite two-way player. He and Heagerty, a Michigan commit, lead a solid offense. The Friars will be more defensive-minded this year, said Wieczorek.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS

Coach: Tom Gilmartin

2015 record: 12-8

Key players

Corey McMahon, A, Sr.

Jack White, G, Jr.

Peter Scavone, A, Jr.

Kyle Portera, M, Sr.

Steven Becker, A, Jr.

Outlook: The first-year coach has a strong attack led by McMahon (72 points), who is bound for Cortland next season. White has a familiar starting defense in front of him.

ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS

Coach: Matthew O’Brien

2015 record: 10-7

Key players

Grant Galligan, A, Sr.

Patrick Kiernan, D, Sr.

Brad Baker, M, Jr.

J.J. Alicea, A, Jr.

Ryan Poole, D, Jr.

Outlook: With many returning players, the Bayhawks are thinking championship. Fairfield-bound Liam McAuliffe returns from ACL surgery.

KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS

Coach: Mike Schwalje

2015 record: 8-12

Key players

Tim Hoarty, M, Sr.

Jack Mullen, A, Sr.

A.J. Sandorfi, A, Sr.

Kevin Rice, G, Sr.

Kieran Fallon, M, Sr.

Outlook: Rice, a 6-1, 190-pounder, is committed to Adelphi. The athletic group has an experienced offense and strong fundamentals.

HOLY TRINITY TITANS

Coach: Gene Isnardi

2015 record: 5-13

Key players

Dylan Villari, M/G, Sr.

Nick Pascucci, D, Sr.

Andrew Devlin, M, Sr.

Pat Kilduff, A, Sr.

Dan Loppenger, M, Sr.

Outlook: The team hopes to take a step forward after a rebuilding year. Villari had 38 points last year and added 75 saves.

ST. MARY’S GAELS

Coach: Matt Panetta

2015 record: 5-13

Key players

Vinny Vaccaro, M, Sr.

Peter Fischetti, D, Jr.

Brian Gallagher, A, Sr.

Kevin Gorman, G, Jr.

Lucas Delvasto, M, Soph.

Outlook: Vaccaro, who had 52 points last year, leads a young team alongside Fischetti.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS

Coach: Mike Riccardi, first season

2015 record: 13-6

Key players

Rob Cardali, M/FO, Sr.

Luke Malpica, D, Sr.

Justin Malpica, A, Jr.

Steven Faux, M, Sr.

Harrison Fairhurst, G, Jr.

Outlook: The reigning PSAA champions have a new coach, but could repeat with one of the most talented teams in recent history. Justin leads the attack and could get a boost from newcomer Mike O’Connell.

PORTLEDGE PANTHERS

Coach: Larry O’Leary

2015 record: 9-6

Key players

Jason Frezza, G, Sr.

Alec Sheeline, M, Sr.

Nick Smith, A, Jr.

Mike Early, M, Jr.

Mat Murphy, D, Jr.

Outlook: The team is young, but has potential with a strong midfield and solid goalie.

