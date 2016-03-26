CHSAA, private schools boys lacrosse preview
CHSAA
CHAMINADE FLYERS
Coach: Jack Moran
2015 record: 15-3
Key players
Jack Zullo, G, Sr.
Liam Connors, A, Sr.
Alex Alacqua, M, Sr.
Joe Carney, M, Sr.
Frank Tangredi, M, Jr.
Outlook: Deeply talented team is looking to repeat as NYSCHSAA Class AAA champions behind Notre Dame-bound Zullo, Connors (USMMA) and Alacqua (West Point). Tangredi and Matt Chmil are young standouts.
ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS
Coach: Keith Wieczorek
2015 record: 12-4
Key players
Jared Nugent, M, Sr.
T.J. Heagerty, A, Sr.
Chris Adamo, M, Sr.
Larry Galizia, M, Sr.
Logan Danenza, D, Sr.
Outlook: Nugent, a Villanova commit, is an elite two-way player. He and Heagerty, a Michigan commit, lead a solid offense. The Friars will be more defensive-minded this year, said Wieczorek.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS
Coach: Tom Gilmartin
2015 record: 12-8
Key players
Corey McMahon, A, Sr.
Jack White, G, Jr.
Peter Scavone, A, Jr.
Kyle Portera, M, Sr.
Steven Becker, A, Jr.
Outlook: The first-year coach has a strong attack led by McMahon (72 points), who is bound for Cortland next season. White has a familiar starting defense in front of him.
ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS
Coach: Matthew O’Brien
2015 record: 10-7
Key players
Grant Galligan, A, Sr.
Patrick Kiernan, D, Sr.
Brad Baker, M, Jr.
J.J. Alicea, A, Jr.
Ryan Poole, D, Jr.
Outlook: With many returning players, the Bayhawks are thinking championship. Fairfield-bound Liam McAuliffe returns from ACL surgery.
KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS
Coach: Mike Schwalje
2015 record: 8-12
Key players
Tim Hoarty, M, Sr.
Jack Mullen, A, Sr.
A.J. Sandorfi, A, Sr.
Kevin Rice, G, Sr.
Kieran Fallon, M, Sr.
Outlook: Rice, a 6-1, 190-pounder, is committed to Adelphi. The athletic group has an experienced offense and strong fundamentals.
HOLY TRINITY TITANS
Coach: Gene Isnardi
2015 record: 5-13
Key players
Dylan Villari, M/G, Sr.
Nick Pascucci, D, Sr.
Andrew Devlin, M, Sr.
Pat Kilduff, A, Sr.
Dan Loppenger, M, Sr.
Outlook: The team hopes to take a step forward after a rebuilding year. Villari had 38 points last year and added 75 saves.
ST. MARY’S GAELS
Coach: Matt Panetta
2015 record: 5-13
Key players
Vinny Vaccaro, M, Sr.
Peter Fischetti, D, Jr.
Brian Gallagher, A, Sr.
Kevin Gorman, G, Jr.
Lucas Delvasto, M, Soph.
Outlook: Vaccaro, who had 52 points last year, leads a young team alongside Fischetti.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS
Coach: Mike Riccardi, first season
2015 record: 13-6
Key players
Rob Cardali, M/FO, Sr.
Luke Malpica, D, Sr.
Justin Malpica, A, Jr.
Steven Faux, M, Sr.
Harrison Fairhurst, G, Jr.
Outlook: The reigning PSAA champions have a new coach, but could repeat with one of the most talented teams in recent history. Justin leads the attack and could get a boost from newcomer Mike O’Connell.
PORTLEDGE PANTHERS
Coach: Larry O’Leary
2015 record: 9-6
Key players
Jason Frezza, G, Sr.
Alec Sheeline, M, Sr.
Nick Smith, A, Jr.
Mike Early, M, Jr.
Mat Murphy, D, Jr.
Outlook: The team is young, but has potential with a strong midfield and solid goalie.