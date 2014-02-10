CHSAA wrestling league championship results

CHSAA League Tournament -- At Holy Trinity

99 – Brian Kelly (SA) pinned Anthony Bartolotta (K), 1:05.

106 – Jason Javier (K) dec. Andrew Hotton (C), 15-4.

113 – John Twomey (SA) dec. Jonathan Krumholz (SJB), tf, 16-0.

120 – Benjamin Lamantia (SA) dec. Josh Newman (K), tf, 18-2.

