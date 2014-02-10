CHSAA wrestling league championship results
CHSAA League Tournament -- At Holy Trinity
99 – Brian Kelly (SA) pinned Anthony Bartolotta (K), 1:05.
106 – Jason Javier (K) dec. Andrew Hotton (C), 15-4.
113 – John Twomey (SA) dec. Jonathan Krumholz (SJB), tf, 16-0.
120 – Benjamin Lamantia (SA) dec. Josh Newman (K), tf, 18-2.
126 – Joe Russ (SA) dec. Christian Briody (C), 9-1.
132 – Kevin Jackson (SA) dec. Marshall Winston (SA), tf, 16-0.
138 – William Ryan (C) by inj. def. over Fred Dunau (SA).
145 – Daniel Jones (C) dec. William Coleman (K), tf, 16-0.
152 – Richard Antonacci (SA) dec. Johnmarco Coppola (C), 16-6.
160 – Andrew Pryor (SA) pinned Matt Russo (HT), 4:47.
170 – Lorenzo Gisonda (HT) dec. Daniel Kerr (C), 10-5.
182 – Connor Watson (C) pinned Kyle Buser (SA), 1:15.
195 – James Kuprian (SJB) pinned Russell Kohler (SA), 4:36.
220 – Charles Pederson (C) pinned Eric Burel (K), 1:14.
285 – Peter Corbett (SA) pinned Nick Fortini (SA), 3:47.
Most Outstanding Wrestler – Joe Russ, 126 (SA).
Champion of Champions – Brian Kelly, 99 pounds (SA).
Most pins/least time – Kevin Jackson, 132 pounds (SA).
Team scores – Chaminade 492, St. Anthony’s 438.5, Kellenberg 266, St. John the Baptist 177, Holy Trinity 125.