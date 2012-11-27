Colin Trevorrow isn't 'Star Wars' director

WHO Colin Trevorrow

THE MOVIE "Star Wars: Episode 7"

THE DEAL Speculation about this guaranteed blockbuster, due in 2015, has run so rampant that it's pulling in people you've probably never heard of. The latest is first-time writer-director Trevorrow ("Safety Not Guaranteed"), who several months ago hinted he was working on a well-known "mythology" with a sizable fan base. After Disney and Lucasfilm made their October announcement of the next "Star Wars," reporters began putting two and two together -- but earlier this week, Trevorrow told The Hollywood Reporter he was not the director. So what is the mythology he's working on? Trevorrow recently tweeted this teaser: "To clarify, there is another film we all love that I'm currently trying not to mess up."