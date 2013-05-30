Content, but insecure, stay-at-home mom

DEAR AMY: I have been a stay-at-home mom for the past 10 years. I'm facing the choice of returning to the workforce versus continuing to "work" at home. Years ago, my husband and I made this decision after the birth of our children. I have entered the workforce a few times, but my being home full time works best for us. My concern comes from my insecurities over having a college degree and not using my education. Some of my so-called "loving" family members make negative comments about our choices, and it makes me feel guilty. If only these family members could see that I am using my education degree every day in raising my children! In my defense, I do work -- cut grass, haul firewood, clean house, prepare meals, do laundry, run errands and pass the football with my children in the front yard. With the decision to have one working parent in our family, we have had to make adjustments in our lifestyle. At times, I do have to bite my tongue when conversing with my counterparts. They always ask me, "How can you possibly stay home and not work?" while they're sitting in their new SUVs, texting on their iPhones, drinking Starbucks, and showing off their manicures and highlighted hair. I tend to let their words make me feel insecure and less of a contributing partner in my family. Should I let others dictate my life?To Work or Not to Work?

DEAR WORK: The minute you are able to alter your own attitude, your life will start to change. You need not render judgments about the lifestyles and life choices of others. You need only love your own.

I have spent time both as a mother in the workforce and at home. There are challenges to both choices, but -- at least in my experience -- my best day at work will never equal my best day at home with kids.

No one should ever question your credentials or choices. Say, "I accept your choices. There is no need to question mine."