Cops: Selden man killed by Suffolk police

Suffolk police shot and killed a man at his Selden home after responding to a call of a man with a gun at the residence, authorities said.

Kevin Callahan, 26, of Franklin Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was shot sometime after police arrived and found him standing in the doorway of the home at about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said. It was not known if investigators recovered a gun at the scene, and police declined to say whether Callahan was armed.

As officers approached the doorway, Callahan went inside the home, officials said.

Officers followed Callahan inside and got into a confrontation with him. He was then shot by officers, officials said.

Tuesday night, police continued their investigation. Both sides of the block surrounding the house were cordoned off.

John Meahan, who lives next door to Callahan, said he had to show proof he was a resident of the neighborhood before being escorted in by officers.

He said his wife called him earlier to tell him about the shooting.

"She said she heard at least five or six gunshots," said Meahan, who has lived in the neighborhood for the past three years.