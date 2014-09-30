Cops: Suspect in Westbury bank robbery sought

A male suspect is being sought in connection with a robbery at the Capital One Bank in Westbury two weeks ago, Nassau County police said.

The suspect in the Sept. 15 robbery — which occurred at the bank branch at 2350 Stewart Ave. at 1:40 p.m. — is described by police as 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds and in his mid-30s. On the day of the crime, he was unshaven, wore a dark-colored baseball cap and a dark-colored jacket with white stripes on his sleeves, police said.

The man entered the bank, approached a teller, passed a robbery demand note, and verbally demanded money, police said. He fled the bank after receiving an unknown amount of money, police said.

Police said anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477). All calls are confidential.