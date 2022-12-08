Croatia vs. Brazil: How to watch Qatar World Cup quarterfinal, time, TV channel, live stream

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has reached its quarterfinal round, and Croatia faces Brazil in a clash of World Cup titans to kick things off at Education City Stadium in Qatar on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022) at 10 a.m. ET.

Croatia vs. Brazil will be broadcast live on FOX and Telemundo. It can be streamed live with a free trial of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.

Brazil trounced South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16, propelling themselves into the quarterfinal round after putting away all three goals during the first half. Now they’ll look to surpass their 2018 World Cup performance, where they were eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Croatia is on the path back to a World Cup final. In 2018, they finished 2nd after a 4-2 loss to France. So far, Croatia finished 2nd in Group F, and went on to beat Japan on penalties in the Round of 16.

Here’s how to tune in.

What: FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal

Who: Croatia vs. Brazil

When: Friday, Dec. 9

Where: Education City Stadium, Qatar

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, XFinity, Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DirecTV, Dish

Live stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

Fans can stream the games on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, all of which come with limited free trials for new subscribers.

Cable subscribers can login with their cable credentials on FOX.com to stream the game live for free.

Can I bet on the World Cup?

Yes, you can bet on U.S. and international soccer from your phone in New York State, and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers.

Story by The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement at the World Cup, Arsenal said Tuesday.

Jesus was hurt in Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the group stage on Friday.

Arsenal, the Premier League leader, didn’t say for how long the striker will be sidelined.

“Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation program,” the London club said. “Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Brazil advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after beating South Korea 4-1 on Monday.

