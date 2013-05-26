Cuomo watch: Pot law changes up in smoke?

Whither marijuana?

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pushed hard last year, and again in March, to get the State Legislature to approve his idea to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

But as lawmakers move to the post-Memorial Day homestretch of the legislative session, the issue has dropped below the radar.

Democrat Cuomo hasn't mentioned the idea in weeks, even though it's a high-priority item for minority legislators, a key Cuomo ally.

If the idea dies, it will be another sign that Republicans are balking at so-called "progressive" proposals after being stung by conservative critics for going along with a gun-control law in January. -- Yancey Roy