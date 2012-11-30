D'Angelo Harrison leads Storm past South Carolina

D'Angelo Harrison broke the 20-point mark for the sixth time in seven games this season, finishing with 26 and St. John's beat South Carolina, 89-65, last night in the SEC-Big East Challenge at Carnesecca Arena.

The Red Storm (5-2) led 38-26 at halftime and pulled away over the final 10 minutes, leading by as many as 28 points in the final minutes.

Amir Garrett had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Storm while Phil Greene had 13 and JaKarr Sampson 11.

South Carolina junior guard Brenton Williams was taken from the court on a stretcher after falling and injuring his neck when he was fouled on a drive to the basket with 13:34 to play. The 175-pound Williams had his neck placed in a brace and he was slid onto a backboard and placed on the stretcher. A school spokeswoman said Williams was taken to a hospital for evaluation and that he had movement in his extremities. -- AP