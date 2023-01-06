Associated Press Daybook-Friday, Weekend-White House for Friday, Jan. 06.

---------- PRESIDENT'S SCHEDULE ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 9:00 AM President Biden's daily schedule - President Joe Biden receives the President's Daily Brief (9:00 AM EST, closed press), has lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House Private Dining Room (12:45 PM EST, closed press), marks the two-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol Attack during a ceremony in the East Room with Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (2:00 PM EST, pooled for TV and pre-credentialed media), departs the White House en route to New Castle, DE (4:30 PM EST, open press), and arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base (5:25 PM EST, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Ceremony: Gather 1:45 PM - Palm Room Doors * WH Departure: Gather 4:20 PM - Palm Room Doors

Friday, Jan. 06 12:45 PM White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/, https://twitter.com/whitehouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

---------- VICE PRESIDENT'S SCHEDULE ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 11:10 AM Second Couple's daily schedule - Vice President Kamala Harris ceremonially swears in Bijan Sabet as Ambassador to the Czech Republic at the Vice President's Ceremonial Office (11:10 AM EST, pool press), has lunch with President Joe Biden in the Private Dining Room (12:45 PM EST, closed press), and attend the president's ceremony marking the two-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol Attack with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (2:00 PM EST, pooled and open to pre-credentialed media)

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

Friday, Jan. 06 11:10 AM New U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic sworn in - Vice President Kamala Harris ceremonially swears in Bijan Sabet as new U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Pooled press coverage

---------- SECOND GENTLEMAN'S SCHEDULE ----------

---------- STATE DEPARTMENT ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends meetings and briefings at the State Department

Location: State Department, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations, 1 202 647 2492

---------- ECONOMIC RELEASES ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 8:30 AM U.S. Weekly Export Sales - U.S. Weekly Export Sales Report, including Weekly Corn Export Sales, Weekly Soybeans Export Sales, and Weekly Wheat Export Sales

Weblinks: http://www.fas.usda.gov, https://twitter.com/USDAForeignAg

Contacts: U.S. Export Sales, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, esr@fas.usda.gov, 1 202 720 9209

Friday, Jan. 06 8:30 AM Monthly Employment Report - The Employment Situation: Unemployment Rate, Average Workweek, Average Hourly Earnings, Manufacturing Payrolls, Nonfarm payrolls * Last month's data showed that total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 263,000 in November, while the unemployment rate was 3.7%

Weblinks: http://www.bls.gov, https://twitter.com/BLS_gov

Contacts: Bureau of Labor Statistics, blsdata_staff@bls.gov, 1 202 691 5200

---------- COURTS ----------

Friday, Jan. 06 U.S. Supreme Court meets in private conference to discuss cases and vote on petitions for review

Weblinks: http://www.supremecourt.gov

Contacts: U.S. Supreme Court, 1 202 479 3211

---------- ECONOMIC RELEASES ----------

Monday, Jan. 09 3:00 PM Consumer Credit

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve, media@frb.gov, 1 202 452 2955

---------- COURTS ----------

Monday, Jan. 09 9:30 AM Jury trial for man photographed with feet on desk in Nancy Pelosi's office at 6 Jan Capitol Attack - Jury trial for Richard Barnett, charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of govt property, and disorderly conduct for his role in the 6 Jan 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Photos of Barnett with his feet on an aide's desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office were widely shared following the riot. He was allegedly carrying a stun gun during the event * Before Judge Christopher Cooper * Case no. 1:2021cr00038

Location: E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, 333 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.dcd.uscourts.gov/

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, 1 202 354 3000

Monday, Jan. 09 9:30 AM U.S. Supreme Court releases an order list

Weblinks: http://www.supremecourt.gov

Contacts: U.S. Supreme Court, 1 202 479 3211

Monday, Jan. 09 10:00 AM U.S. Supreme Court hearings - U.S. Supreme Court hearings: 'In re Grand Jury' (Whether documents containing both legal and non-legal advice is protected by attorney-client privilege?) * 'Ohio Adjutant General's Department v. Federal Labor Relations Authority' (Whether the Civil Service Reform Act gives the Federal Labor Relations Authority power to regulate the labor practices of state militias, or only federal agencies?)

Location: Supreme Court of the United States, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.supremecourt.gov

Contacts: U.S. Supreme Court, 1 202 479 3211