Demolition of New Cassel's Grand Street School complete

The Grand Street School is no more.

Town of North Hempstead officials said demolition has been completed nearly a month after that process was started on June 30. The one-time elementary school and community center had become an eyesore. Last year, $200,000 was secured for cleanup through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program, which assists communities seeking to redevelop and reuse contaminated properties. The agency has said the former school site was contaminated with inorganic contaminants and metals.

Concrete footing below grade must still be removed, along with all areas where debris had been stockpiled, town officials said.

“All of this material is being hauled away as asbestos,” town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said.

Town officials have discussed installing a senior housing complex on the site.