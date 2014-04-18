Diamond Vision: Baseball athletes of the week

As you may well know, every week, Newsday nominates the athletes of the week for each sport and puts them on a full page in the Sunday high school section.

There's like 10 of them. It's kinda hard to get on the list. So, since it takes me forever to make the nominations and it's dead quiet at Newsday HQ (What up, Good Friday), I thought I'd spend the time giving some (web) ink to the best of the best in baseball this week.

Of the guys on this list, about two or three will make the paper on Sunday. For the rest of y'all, consider this a 'Thinking of You' greeting card.

(Btdubs - If you think you have a strong case in the coming weeks, drop me a line or tweet at me. I'm not scary.)

Here they are, in no particular order:

NASSAU

Anthony Catapano, Carey – Hit a two-run singles with two outs in the eighth to help Carey defeat New Hyde Park, 8-6 and went 3-for-4 with four RBIs on the day. He also hit the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning of Carey’s 5-4 win over New Hyde Park.

John Danielo, Plainedge – Went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple and pitched a complete game in the 5-4 win over Manhasset.

Nick Parasconda, Sewanhaka – Parasconda scored the winning run in Sewanhaka’s 2-1 win over Great Neck North and allowed two hits with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

Ryan Perro, North Shore – Tossed a 10-strikeout one-hitter in a 4-0 win over Lawrence and went 3-for-4 in a 10-o win over Lawrence.

Nick Roepken, Lynbrook – Roepken went 4-for-5 with a grand slam, two doubles and six RBIs in an 11-4 win over Glen Cove and scored the winning run in a 7-6 win over Glen Cove.

Skylar Graff, Syosset – Singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, breaking a tie at 6 and leading Syosset to an 11-6 win over Farmingdale. He also singled in Chris Louie with two outs in the eighth inning of Syosset’s 5-4 win over the Dalers and picked up the win in relief, pitching 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball.

Wesley Hardwood, Freeport – Pitched a one-hitter with four strikeouts and a walk to lead Freeport in its 4-0 win over Oceanside.

Johnny Breden, Mepham – Breden went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 12-3 win over Elmont and 2-for-4 with four RBIs in a five-inning, 10-0 win over Elmont.

Colin Lowe, Calhoun – Lowe tossed a one-hitter with no walks and 14 strikeouts in a 7-0 win over Great Neck South.

Damian Amiruddin, East Rockaway – He tossed his fourth complete game of the year, allowing one earned run with no walks and eight strikeouts in an 8-2 win over Malverne and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a run, a walk and two stolen bases in a 10-5 win over Malverne.

Josh Ockimey, Uniondale – He scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly in Uniondale’s 4-3 win over Herricks and pitched 8 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. He also doubled in the tying run in the seventh inning of that game. Ockimey pitched another nine innings in a 11 inning, 2-1 win over Roosevelt, striking out 13.

Darween Canela, Roosevelt – Canela went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs in a 12-2 win over Hempstead.

SUFFOLK

Chris Weiss, Longwood – Weiss went 3-for-3 with a double, a homer and two runs in a 3-1 win over Floyd and allowed three hits with seven strikeouts over six innings in a 12-0 win over Floyd.

Tim Quinn, Sachem East – Quinn pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, with five hits and two walks, and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a 10-0 win over Brentwood.

Anthony Treccariche, Smithtown West – He pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Smithtown East.

Mike Amandola, North Babylon – He went 6-for-6 with five RBIs and a run as North Babylon rallied from a seven-run deficit to defeat Centereach, 20-9.

Nick Kostulas, Centereach – He went 4-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs in an 11-3 win over Centereach.

Kory Cassara, Eastport-South Manor – He went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs in an 8-0 win over Huntington and 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 13-3 win over the same team.

Jack Piekos, Bayport-Blue Point – Piekos tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and hit a home run in the six-run second inning of BBP’s 9-3 win over Mount Sinai.

P.J. Weeks, Bayport-Blue Point – Struck out 11 and walked two in a four-hitter and hit the go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning of BBP’s 2-1 win over Mount Sinai.

Brett Pisaneschi, Westhampton – He struck out seven and walked one with two hits and no earned runs over six to lead Westhampton in the 8-2 win over East Hampton. He also earned the save and went 2-for-3 in an 8-6 win over Bayport-Blue Point. His performance helped Westhampton break a four-game losing streak.

Ryan Schultheis, Hampton Bays – He pitched a three-hitter, with one earned run, eight strikeouts and two walks and went 3-for-3 with a walk in a 3-1 win over Southampton. He also scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Gunn’s two-out double in the sixth.

CHSAA

Brady Renner, St. Dominic – Renner tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 9-0 win over St. Mary’s.