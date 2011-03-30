Doubt over Iglesias on Britney's tour

Britney Spears will spend her summer promoting her new "Femme Fatale" album with a North American tour that includes an Aug. 2 stop at Nassau Coliseum.

Of course, nothing Spears does comes without controversy -- real or imaginary -- and Tuesday's sideshow was whether Enrique Iglesias was actually on the tour. Spears told "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts that he was going to be her opening act. Later in the day, however, sources said that he was not. Iglesias' reps didn't respond to questions nor did Iglesias issue a comment.

The tour, which kicks off June 17 in Sacramento, is her first major outing since 2009's "Circus" tour, hailed as a comeback from her tabloid-fodder personal troubles. "Circus" ended up grossing $120 million and landed Spears among the year's Top 10 tours even though she only did 84 shows, according to Billboard Boxscore. The tour news was all part of a Britney Blitz, surrounding the release of her "Femme Fatale" album Tuesday, and aided by high-profile appearances on "Good Morning America" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

On her "GMA" appearance -- where she performed "Hold It Against Me," "Big Fat Bass" and "Till the World Ends" -- Spears didn't offer much more insight into her music or her life than she has in the run-up to the release date.

"I love music," she told Roberts and Sam Champion, as LCD fireworks went off on her bra. "It's my world. It's my everything. So I'm so happy to be able to share it with all of them."

Tickets for the Nassau Coliseum show go on sale at 10 a.m. April 9 through Ticketmaster, but prices have not been released yet.