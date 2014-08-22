Dublin Pub property in New Hyde Park sold for $750,000

The Dublin Pub has a new owner, more than a year after the New Hyde Park ex-rocker haunt was condemned by state liquor authorities and slated for auction.

Misha Haghani, whose firm Paramount Realty USA handled the short sale, said the former pub at 2002 Jericho Tpke. was sold Aug. 8 for $750,000.

Tseng’s Holding Inc. bought the property, Haghani said. The new owners have discussed plans for retail use.

The 6,400-square-foot pub opened in 1936, but state Liquor Authority chairman Dennis Rosen ordered it closed in March 2013. The authority cited violations and said there were Nassau County police referrals mentioning intoxicated teens. Four bartenders were arrested, accused of selling alcohol to a minor, the liquor authority has said.

An auction was planned for June 2013, but last-minute interest in the property led the firm to postpone the auction until July. The seller, Scott Blitzer, had rejected the winning bid from that auction and has since received other offers, Haghani has said. The suggested bid when the auction was first advertised was $899,000.

“The seller is finally done with the property, and the bank has been paid,” Haghani said in an interview Wednesday. “A new buyer has come to town and will hopefully breathe new life into that property.”