East Hampton board votes to pierce NY property tax cap

The East Hampton Village Board voted unanimously last week to pierce the state property tax cap.

The proposed 2014-15 budget increases spending by 2.7 percent to $20.3 million, said East Hampton village administrator Rebecca Molinaro. The vote was 5-0.

State law limits increases to about 2 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. This year, the cap limits increases to the inflation rate of 1.46 percent.

A supermajority of council members in a municipality can vote to exceed the cap.

Molinaro said the village allocated $105,000 of new spending for paid emergency medical responders to supplement the village’s volunteer ambulance corps.

East Hampton Village decided to pay first responders in order to meet an increasing demand for emergency services in the summer, she said. The village may also choose to keep them throughout the year and has budgeted to do so, she added. They will start work on May 16.

The village also allocated $30,000 for a new program to capture and sterilize deer as a population control measure, Molinaro said. The village is seeking state permits needed to hire a company to execute the program.

A public hearing on the budget is tentatively scheduled for June 20.



