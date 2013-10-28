About the jobs

East Hampton Town Council

Term: 4 years

Salary: $61,750

Duties: The five members of the town council set general policies for the town, adopt zoning that determines what can be built in different areas, determine speed limits and parking restrictions on local roads and pass a budget each year that determines how much people will be taxed and what kind of public services they will receive. The board also sets policies governing the use of the town-owned East Hampton Airport.