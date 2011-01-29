Eastport native’s dessert business makes TV

Former Eastport resident Evan Woschnik’s company, “All Jarred Up,” will be featured on a segment of the NBC New York program “LXTV” Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Woschnik, who now lives in Los Angeles, started the company with his fiancé, Teri Hiles, last year. All Jarred Up features single-sized servings of desserts packaged and shipped in Mason jars. They feature names like “Talk Sweet to Me,” “How Do You Like Them Apples,” “No One Passes Our Molasses,” “I Go Bananas Over You” and “Grape to Meet You.”

Woschnik is a 2003 graduate of Eastport High School, the last graduating class before the district merged with South Manor. His parents, Wally and Cindy, still live in Eastport. Find more information on the business at www.alljarredup.etsy.com.